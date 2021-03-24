KCK Public Schools moves up return to classroom for students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, Public Schools students will return to in-person classes next week.

The district’s Board of Education voted Tuesday night to move the date from April 5 to March 31.

The first day back in schools will be a half-day, while April 1 will be a full day. There is no school April 2.

Students who wish to continue with remote learning will be able to do so.

Those in Early Childhood return to in-person learning April 5.

The Board of Education had voted just last month to bring students back in April.

