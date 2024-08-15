KCKPS sees growth and new opportunities through dual language program

KANSAS CITY, Kan — The Dual Language Program, which began in the 2023-24 school year, is designed to foster bilingualism and biliteracy among students.

“I mean, for us it's really exciting knowing that 60% of our student demographic identifies as speaking Spanish at home, so it's really restorative to the community," said Jacqueline Rodriguez, director of multilingual education and services.

The program which is offered for kindergarten and first grade students at New Stanley Elementary and Frances Willard Elementary has seen growth in it's first year.

“We use the same curriculum. It's a vetted curriculum as the English counterpart. That's one of the things now in our process as a district is to ensure any resource that we purchase is also available in Spanish," said Rodriguez.

The program allows students to learn class material in both English and Spanish.

“The research shows that students who are bilingual will excel. You don't see it right away, but it does happen by the time they reach middle school," said principal Judy Vang.

The impact of the program goes beyond the classroom. Vang said it's allowing students to gain new opportunities.

"We're laying the foundation for them right now. And that foundation is important. And they will build upon that every year, and they'll follow their cohort until fifth grade. So they will continue to build those skills, continue to become bilingual and biliterate," said Vang.

The district has opened applications for families interested in the program to apply for transportation to offset the distance between these schools and their current schools.

You can learn more about the program on their website.

__

