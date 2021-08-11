KCKPS students return to school Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City, Kansas, School District are headed back to school Wednesday.

Elementary students, sixth graders and ninth graders attended a half-day of school to start.

Anyone over the age of five is required to wear a mask at KCKPS.

Students started off the school year virtually last year.

Teachers at Hazel Grove Elementary said they are excited for the new year and to see these students in person.

Students and their families at the elementary school were welcomed by one of the high school bands and cheerleaders.

