KCKPS students return to school Wednesday

Some KCKPS students returned to the classroom Wednesdsay.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Aug 11, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some students in the Kansas City, Kansas, School District are headed back to school Wednesday.

Elementary students, sixth graders and ninth graders attended a half-day of school to start.

Anyone over the age of five is required to wear a mask at KCKPS.

Students started off the school year virtually last year.

Teachers at Hazel Grove Elementary said they are excited for the new year and to see these students in person.

Students and their families at the elementary school were welcomed by one of the high school bands and cheerleaders.

