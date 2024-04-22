KCKPS to hold informational meetings for $420 million bond issue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCKPS district will hold the first of three informational meetings tonight over a $420 million district bond issue. The meeting will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at Ft. Schlagle High School with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m.

According to district spokespeople, Superintendent Dr. Anna Stubblefield will go over details of the bond and its financial impact. There will also be time for Q&A.

The bond would include, if approved, building new schools and a new public library, renovations to existing schools, a new aquatic center, and eliminating mobile classrooms.

The district approved this proposal after gathering student, staff, and parent input through a survey, the spokespeople said.

Another meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. this Thursday, April 25th, at JC Harmon High School with a dinner served at 5:30 p.m.

The vote is May 7th.