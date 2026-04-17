KCMO amends list of designated areas prohibited from selling single-shot liquor bottles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, announced Friday the city adopted an amendment that removes the Midtown Corridor from the list of Retail Alcohol Impact Areas.

On April 9, the city council passed an ordinance that places restrictions on certain quick-consumption alcohol products in designated areas.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

Ordinance 260250, aimed at addressing public safety concerns in those areas, passed in a 7-6 vote.

The initial ban designated the Blue Ridge, Central Business District, Independence Avenue, Midtown and Prospect Avenue-Southwest corridors as Retail Alcohol Impact Areas.

The Midtown Corridor is no longer included under the city’s amendment adopted this week.

“The ordinance continues to support the City’s coordinated efforts to address recurring issues tied to certain retail alcohol sales patterns in impacted corridors,” KCMO said in a press release Friday.

There is pushback happening on a local and state level regarding the ban.

Locally, business in the designated areas are raising concerns about how this will impact their sales.

At the state level, Missouri State Rep. Jon Patterson, R-District 30, submitted an amendment to preempt Kansas City’s bill after seeing KSHB 41 reporter La'Nita Brooks’ coverage.

READ MORE | KCMO City Council passes ban on single-shot liquor sales in certain neighborhoods despite pushback

“It's liquor stores now, but it could be another kind of small businesses. And if municipalities start targeting certain neighborhoods with certain ordinances, I think that’s not good for small businesses — I think it would put them out of business, and that’s why I decided to do something at the state,” Patterson said.

The KCMO ban excludes grocery stores and on-premises establishments, such as restaurants and taverns.

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