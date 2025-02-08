KCMO artist paints different Chiefs player every day leading up to Super Bowl LIX

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs backdrops at Union Station are still a hit for fans, an artist in Kansas City is attracting Chiefs Kingdom on social media.

Libby Rule is not in her typical studio, which would be a wedding venue live painting a couple on their special day.

Since wedding season is slow at the moment, Rule is channeling her energy into Super Bowl LIX.

"I posted on Tiktok and didn’t know how it would go because most of my content is weddings and paintings it’s never really been like a sports page," she said. "People were like do DHop next, do Worthy next, do Humphrey next.”

Rule set out to paint six players in six days, ending with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

The videos of Xavier Worthy, Travis Kelce, Isiah Pacheco, Creed Humphrey, and Chris Jones received thousands of views.

Rule said, “I’ve always wanted to paint the players, celebrate as a Chief...I’ve never had time for it and this is the first year that I’ve had the time to paint for fun and I was like what better to paint than the Chiefs players leading up to the Super Bowl.”

She hopes the city’s support keeps fueling the team to come out on top.

"I would like to think they see us showing up and we’re excited for them whether it’s a win or a lose," Rule said.

As far as the Chiefs' potential to make history at Super Bowl LIX, even an artist knows what it’s like to wait for a masterpiece.

"Much like a canvas in that regard, I hope they are going to come together for a painting we’ve never seen before."

