KCMO church, nonprofit give to kids with autism, incarcerated parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Organizations throughout Kansas City, Missouri, are making the final push to distribute gifts to those in need ahead of the holidays.

United Believers Community Church partnered with Kansas City Public Schools and a prison fellowship to give kids a present to open on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, the congregation brought hundreds of toys and gifts to church service.

Members also donated hoodies for an initiative called Hoodies, Holidays and Happy Minds.

KSHB 41

Sunday's special service was just one example of the church's generosity a week before Christmas.

"We’ve been adding layers because the need continues to grow, the hurt continues to grow," said Pastor Darron Edwards.

The hoodies will be distributed to children with autism at Wendell Phillips Elementary School.

Jillian Collier, a sophomore at Spelman College, said the idea for the hoodie effort began with one of her favorite students.

"I'm passionate about working with children on the spectrum as I've been teaching dance since I was 16," Collier said. "This idea of spreading joy, that’s what’s most important to me, and the education and advocacy part."

KSHB 41

Collier is the daughter of KCPS Superintendent Jennifer Collier.

Her nonprofit, Joyous Abilities for Children, will gift the donated hoodies to Wendell Phillips and an elementary school in Atlanta.

Collier said sometimes hoodies can be comforting to children with special needs when they are dealing with sensory overload.

"Just a little small token and a gift for them to enjoy, some swag to wear; all kids love that. I think they will be very happy," she said.

At least 400 gifts collected by the church will be sent to kids and families this week.

It's the congregation's way of showing church is more than what people see inside the building.

"So often, faith communities are seen as being quiet when we should be speaking loud," Edwards said. "We want to speak loud during this season to let the community know there is a church out there that cares."

