KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Employees who work for the city of Kansas City, Missouri, and are seeking abortion services will soon have access to a $300 travel stipend.

The KCMO City Council voted 10-2 to pass the resolution Thursday afternoon.

As part of the resolution, city staff will request the Healthcare System Board of Trustees to create an enrollment period where city employees have access to a healthcare plan that includes “all reproductive health treatments and procedures.”

The resolution also provides the stipend for healthcare-related travel expenses for services that employees aren't able to get within city limits.

This move came as abortions are now illegal in Missouri, except for instances of medical emergencies, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

KCMO City Manager Brian Platt will now begin negotiations with the Health Care Trust and report back to the City Council. The council will then need to approve the plan.

