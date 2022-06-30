Kansas City, MO City Council to vote on abortion travel stipend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Members of the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council could vote as soon as today on a resolution that would provide a travel stipend to city employees to obtain abortion services.

Moments after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last Friday , a previously-passed bill in Missouri triggered into effect that banned abortions in all cases except medical emergencies.

The resolution before the council calls on city staff to request from the Healthcare System Board of Trustees to create an enrollment period where city employees could select a healthcare plan that includes “all reproductive health treatments and procedures.”

If approved, the resolution would also provide a $300 stipend for healthcare-related travel expenses for medical services not available within the city limits.

