KANSAS CITY, MO. — Today, Kansas City, Missouri City Council is declaring November 13th, 2025 as "Big Sonia Day."

KCMO City Council declaring November 13th "Big Sonia Day" for local Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski

It's for pledging appreciation for the efforts of local Holocaust survivor Sonia Warshawski who enriches the lives of everyone she meets, and especially the people of Kansas City.

Sonia recently celebrated her 100th birthday on November 10th.

Over the last several years, Warshawski shared her horrific experience as a Holocaust survivor with groups, customers in her store and in the documentary "Big Sonia."

This weekend, on November 15th, the Glenwood Arts Theatre is celebrating Sonia with a screening of her movie "Big Sonia."

You can see the award winning film followed by a director and cast Q/A and celebration.

Tickets are available for $15 for the 4 p.m. screening.

Sonia Warshawski’s Overland Park tailoring shop, John’s Tailoring, closed in May 2023.

You can watch some of our previous interviews with Sonia and hear more about her story in the links below.

RELATED| Local Holocaust survivor keeps speaking out, 75 years later

RELATED| Holocaust Remembrance: Survivor lends story to KC exhibit

