KCMO City Council expected to vote on new KCI terminal concessions contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's full City Council meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday could deliver a conclusion to the contentious bidding process for a proposed 15-year concessions contract at the new Kansas City International Airport terminal.

Vantage Airport Group, seen as the front-runner in the bidding process, released renderings of their proposal to KSHB 41.

The renderings give examples of how concession areas will be designed, stylistic details and information on visitor experience.

"The Vantage proposal really targeted on entrepreneurs in Kansas City," said Amy Jungk, executive vice president of corporate strategy at Old World Spices and Seasonings.

It's one of the local businesses involved in the Vantage bid.

"If you think about it, Kansas City was founded with pioneers, pioneers were early entrepreneurs, right? So we want to keep that spirit alive. You've got established businesses out there who are doing well, who are successful, and God bless them. We love you all in Kansas City, but let's give somebody new a start, let's have somebody who's working their tail end off who maybe was hurt during recent COVID activities. Let's give them a chance to really jump start and get their feet on the ground," Jungk said. "We have over 40 small businesses in the city that are included in the new terminal project."

The bidding process has not been without dramatic moments.

Last Wednesday's Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee meeting saw Councilwoman Teresa Loar leave chambers prior to the meeting's conclusion, as well as Councilwoman Katheryn Shields signing off from the meeting virtually.

Various issues around the bid have been raised regarding the finances, rent, what customers are charged for concessions in the new terminal and the transparency of the process.

KSHB 41 reached out to Councilwoman Loar for comment on Thursday's full council meeting and the anticipated vote, but she has not responded at this time.

The team also reached out to Councilman Kevin O'Neill, who told the newsroom that he not only expects a vote on Thursday but that a majority will vote in favor of Vantage's proposal.