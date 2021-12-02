KCMO City Council votes down measure to fund search for new police chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, City Council voted down a measure Thursday that would have appropriated funds for a nationwide search for a new police chief.

The current Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department chief, Rick Smith, is supposed to retire in April 2022 .

A motion was introduced Thursday to take $200,000 from an appropriation fund and use it to find Smith's replacement. That measure was voted down 8-1 in the same meeting.

It's unclear what that means — if the new chief will come locally or the dollar amount attached to the request was too much — but the city will soon need to line up a candidate. April is roughly five months away.