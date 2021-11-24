Unsigned memo: KCPD Chief Rick Smith to retire in April, receive compensation through August

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An unsigned memo on behalf of the Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners outlines the details of Chief Rick Smith stepping down in 2022 .

Penned by President Mark C. Tolbert, the memo said its purpose was to confirm the BOPC’s conversation and agreement for the phased retirement of Smith.

The memo determined Smith will step down as chief of police and publicly announce retirement come March 1.

His last day on the job is set to be April 22, with compensation of his current salary through Aug. 31.

Tolbert has not yet signed the memo.

KSHB 41 News has not heard back what Smith’s current salary is. In the KCPD 2020 annual report, it was listed as $189,768.

