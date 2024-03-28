KCMO, City Manager Brian Platt reach contract extension through 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Brian Platt will remain Kansas City, Missouri's, city manager through 2027 after negotiating a contract extension, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday.

Platt, who was hired by the city in 2020, was named a finalist for a city manager job in Austin, Texas, on March 5.

After the announcement, the Kansas City, Missouri, City Council authorized Lucas to negotiate a contract extension with Platt.

He later withdrew his name from consideration for the Austin job on March 10.

“I am honored and humbled to continue serving as City Manager for Kansas City," Platt said in a statement. "We've made so much positive progress improving delivery of basic services, building an exceptional local government organization, and elevating Kansas City in so many new ways. Thank you to Mayor Lucas and the City Council for their leadership and collaborative spirit working every day to make life better for Kansas Citians."

Prior to arriving in KCMO, Platt worked as the city manager in Jersey City, New Jersey, since 2018.

In announcing the extension, Lucas praised Platt's efforts during his time in KCMO.

“When I was elected as mayor in 2019, I promised Kansas Citians its government would focus first and foremost on enhancing the basic City services our taxpayers deserve—and I am proud we’re delivering each day on that promise,” Lucas said in a press release. “Since Brian joined the City as City Manager in 2020, he has been integral in improving the City’s service delivery through resurfacing a historic number of Kansas City’s streets, acquiring lidded trash and recycling carts for every Kansas City household, and implementing a Snow Plan to ensure our roads are quickly plowed following winter weather events. City Manager Platt, who has built the most diverse leadership team in the City’s history, has also provided pay raises for all 4,500 Kansas City government employees, ensuring we have a strong workforce to continue delivering these vital services well into the future. I thank Brian and his team for their hard work, and I look forward to continuing our progress.”

