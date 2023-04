KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A girl was killed Wednesday in an accidental shooting in the Oak Park Southwest neighborhood of Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD officers responded around 8:45 a.m. to the 4500 block of Agnes Avenue on a reported shooting.

A girl between the ages 10 and 15 years old had suffered a self-inflicted, accidental gunshot wound and was transported to a Kansas City-area hospital in critical condition.

The girl later died at the hospital.