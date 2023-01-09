Watch Now
KCMO LGBTQ Commission urges Jackson County legislature to be first Missouri county to ban conversion therapy

Posted at 10:29 AM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 11:29:50-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, LGBTQ Commission sent a letter to the Jackson County government on Monday, urging the legislature to be the first county in Missouri to ban conversion therapy.

The LGBTQ Commission released the letter on Twitter.

In the letter, the commission says that conversion therapy is "a range of dangerous and discredited practices that falsely claim to change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or expression."

"Due to continuing discrimination and societal bias against LGBTQ+ people, some practitioners continue to conduct conversion therapy," the letter states.

While no Missouri county has banned conversion therapy, several Kansas City area cities have passed bans for minors:

The Jackson County Legislature is meeting Monday morning. Legislation for a conversion therapy ban is not on the agenda.

