Prairie Village City Council votes to ban use of conversion therapy on minors

<p>City of Prairie Village, Kansas.</p>
Posted at 7:14 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 20:14:48-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prairie Village city council members voted on Monday evening to ban the use of conversion therapy on minors in the LGBTQ community.

The council voted 11 to 1 to pass the ban.

On Oct. 3, a committee first passed an ordinance which prohibits mental health professionals from practicing the specific therapy.

Those whole fail to comply will now face a $1,000 fine, but wouldn't face any jail time.

Advocates of the LGBTQ community were in favor of the ban and previously told KSHB 41 News the practice was harmful to children.

