KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas excited for 'impending sale' of Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said Wednesday "he's excited about the impending sale of the Country Club Plaza."

A spokesperson for Lucas' office didn't immediately provide any other details on a timeline for when a sale would happen.

"Mayor Lucas is excited about the impending sale of the Country Club Plaza and looks forward to the rebirth of our community’s crown jewel," the spokesperson said in a text.

The Plaza is currently owned by a joint partnership between Macerich and Taubman Centers, with Macerich the majority owner.

News of a potential new ownership group involving a Texas-based firm first surfaced in October 2023, with Lucas visiting the firm in December in an effort to move talks along.

In May 2023, Macerich said it had defaulted on a $295 million loan it used to help purchase the Plaza in 2016. The joint partnership of Macerich and Taubman Centers purchased the Plaza for $660 million from Highwoods Properties.

Earlier this year, Macerich announced it was taking an impairment charge of $101 million.

