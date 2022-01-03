KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas, family test positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Sunday that in addition to his positive test , his wife and baby also have COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, the illness did catch up to my wife and baby,” Lucas wrote on Facebook . “I know everyone will be fine, but, as many parents have experienced, it hurts to see the little one affected. Be safe out there.”

Lucas said on Friday he was quarantining away from his family.

At that point in time, he said his wife had tested negative but that she would take another test after a few days.

While Lucas is fully vaccinated, received a booster dose and is experiencing mild symptoms, he acknowledged Friday that COVID-19 does not affect each person the same way.

"For the most part, I feel okay," he said. "I maybe sound a little stuffy, but more than anything, I’m doing alright, and I just hope people can see the difference between the fact that there are hospitals that are filled up with people who are unvaccinated and who are dealing with very serious challenges, versus folks perhaps in my position."

Lucas also continues to stress the importance of exercising caution, testing and “doing the right thing.”

"I thank all of our healthcare workers who continue their work to serve our community," Lucas said. "Let’s help them — and each other — by encouraging all in our lives who are not yet vaccinated or boosted to make it a priority today and to use caution as we ring in the New Year.”

