KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas will be at White House Friday for roundtable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas will be at the White House Friday, along with Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Chief Joe Mabin, for a public safety roundtable.

Lucas announced his plans on Twitter, saying that President Joe Biden is hosting mayors and police leaders from cities across the U.S. to discuss "investments and plans for public safety" in their communities.

"We look forward to sharing and obtaining ideas with mayors, law enforcement leaders, the President and his staff that will make Kansas City and our communities nationwide safer," Lucas said.

This isn't Lucas' first visit to the White House in Pres. Biden's tenure.