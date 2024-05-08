Watch Now
KCMO Municipal Court to reopen

Kansas City, Missouri, Municipal Court
Posted at 3:13 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 04:15:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A spokesperson for the city of Kansas City, Missouri says Municipal Court will reopen Wednesday, but it will be unable to accept payments or post bonds.

The court was closed Monday and Tuesday due to ongoing computer problems.

A city spokesperson also says the city is working to get all systems back up and running.

KC Water's payment services are currently unavailable.

Residents may pay their bill in person with cash or check at 4800 E. 63rd Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until the web system is back up.

Until web functions fully resume, the city says penalties will not be assessed for customers who have been unsuccessful in making their payments via the online customer portal or pay by phone service by their due date.

The city says 3-1-1 is operating as normal.

