KCMO Parks Board approves renaming several streets to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners approved renaming several thoroughfares to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The vote was 5-0

The streets to be renamed are Blue Parkway from Elmwood Avenue to Swope Parkway, Swope Parkway from Blue Parkway to Volker and Swope Parkway to Brookside Boulevard.

"We've taken too long to do this in Kansas City," Chris Goode, a parks and recreation commissioner, said in an interview Monday with 41 Action News.

The street signs with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on them are expected to be in place soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

