Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

KCMO Parks Board approves renaming several streets to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)
Motown releases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I Have a Dream' speech as a digital single
Posted at 2:34 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 15:39:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners approved renaming several thoroughfares to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The vote was 5-0

The streets to be renamed are Blue Parkway from Elmwood Avenue to Swope Parkway, Swope Parkway from Blue Parkway to Volker and Swope Parkway to Brookside Boulevard.

"We've taken too long to do this in Kansas City," Chris Goode, a parks and recreation commissioner, said in an interview Monday with 41 Action News.

The street signs with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on them are expected to be in place soon.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!