KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCMO police are asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager.

Shakir Thomas, 17, was last seen about 6 a.m. Tuesday near East 110th Street and Cypress Avenue in south Kansas City, according to police.

Shakir is black, 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a black hoodie with a white “V” on the front, blue jeans and black Nike shoes.

Police said not to approach Shakir, but to call 911 immediately.

—