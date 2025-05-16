KCMO residents divided on reckless ATV and traffic enforcement in entertainment districts

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department launched its Entertainment District Plan early this year.

The devoted units were put on display last week, when four were arrested after KCPD attempted an ATV traffic stop near Southwest Boulevard and 31st Street, the individuals brandished a firearm at officers.

"It's lawless," said David Johnson, a 20-year Crossroads District resident. "For me, personally, it’s the roving gangs of ATVs and dirt bikes that are usually not licensed. They don’t have license plates or faces covered. And they’re usually in groups… they’re very noisy vehicles."

Johnson has championed many growth and beautification projects in the Crossroads, including work on the streetcar.

He and his family recently made the decision to leave the neighborhood.

"This really is just a nuisance noise. It’s become intolerable. Unbearable for me, and my family, so we’re picking up and leaving the Crossroads," he said.

It's what used to be outside El Pueblito on Southwest Boulevard and 20th Street, according to Owner Israel Mendez.

"Starting two weeks ago, they [KCPD] are very present," he told KSHB 41. "I think the police are on their ball game."

Mendez and his mother have owned the Mexican restaurant for over 30 years.

This time of year, margaritas and tacos in the sidewalk dining area have been interrupted by speeding traffic and sideshows.

"There’s a lot less motorcycle activity," Mendez said.

He attributes the reckless traffic cleanup to the KCPD's increased presence in the area.

A KCPD spokesperson wrote to KSHB 41 News reporter Ryan Gamboa in an email that the department is investing its resources to bolster traffic units, the community engagement division (CED), tactical response teams, and patrol.

These units coordinated together for the Entertainment District Plan.

Additional resources will supplement patrol divisions and increased resources targeting street racing and illegal sideshow activity.

"It's getting to the point, people believe the police are actually the police," added Mendez.

Gamboa met with neighboring business managers who said they've also seen improvements along the Southwest Boulevard corridor.

"We're in Missouri, show me," said Johnson, who says he isn't seeing any changes.

Gamboa and Johnson were in the middle of an interview at the corner of 19th and Main streets, two motorcycles approached with revving engines.

Interrupting the conversation, the rider of a red Harley-Davidson style motorcycle with his face covered revved the engine again, spun the tires and ran a red light north on Main Street.

"This is why I'm moving," Johnson said.

The motorcycle riders also had out-of-state plates, which were not Kansas or Missouri.

"We really need to do something about it," he added. "That’s not the way it is in other parts of the metro. That’s why we’re moving to another part of the metro, where there’s some sort of sense of sanity and law."

While Johnson is packing his place in the Crossroads and not looking back, Mendez sees the changes in the Westside neighborhood benefiting business.

"I think this becoming a nice area," he added. "My suggestion would be to slow down the boulevard. Maybe going from four lanes to two lanes... I really have a high confidence in the police department, KCPD."

