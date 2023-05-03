KCPD 911 call taker spends 16 minutes on phone with suicidal woman, helps save her life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For 19 years, Annie Casey has answered the call as a 911 dispatcher with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Communications Unit.

“It’s been good helping people,” Casey said.

As a call taker, Annie has encouraged people through hard times, no matter how long it takes.

“ I mean I truly want to help somebody and not just want to get them off the phone,” said Casey.

Casey has experienced all times of calls, and as a mother tries to connect with people in need on the other side of the line.

“What if it was one of my loved ones, how would I want that person speaking to that person on the phone? “ Casey said. “I think about that quite often when I take these calls.”

There was one in particular, Casey spent 16 minutes on the phone with someone who was suicidal.

“You have to try to get to know that person where they are at and talk to them,” Casey said.”

Casey said during the call she showed compassion and asked the person questions about what triggered their emotions, forcing them to reach that point.

“Has something happened today that made you feel this way?” Casey said. “Okay do you want to talk about that?”

Knowing that time was of the essence, and a life was at her fingertips Casey did not give up, and worked to get help for that person in need.

“What triggered it today,? Tell me why are you upset today? You called so I want to get you some help,” Casey said.

After 16 minutes, there was life on the other side of the phone and Casey sat back knowing she did her job well.

“You have to care about people, you have to care.” Casey said, “Every single person and we want you to call because we need you, we need people.”

—