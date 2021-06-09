Watch
KCPD: 'Racing' may have played role in deadly crash Wednesday morning in south Kansas City

Tim Hellhake/KSHB
One person died Wednesday in a crash in south Kansas City, Missouri. It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved, but KCPD confirmed that there was a deadly wreck shortly after 1:15 a.m. near East 109th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Posted at 5:39 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 07:58:51-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person died early Wednesday morning in a high-speed crash in south Kansas City, Missouri.

Two vehicles, a silver Ford Thunderbird and an unknown dark-colored sedan, appeared to be racing down Blue Ridge Boulevard shortly after 1:15 a.m. in the area of Red Bridge Road "at a very high rate of speed," according to KCPD.

A silver Lexus RX330 was traveling east on Red Bridge Road when the Thunderbird ran a red light and hit the Lexus in the intersection.

Both drivers were thrown from their vehicles by the impact of the collision, according to police.

The driver of the Lexus, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Thunderbird was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

