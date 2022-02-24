KCPD drops ‘Gypsy training’ event from calendar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Thursday it will no longer host a training session in May covering “criminal gypsies/travelers and their crimes.”

On Thursday morning, several Kansas City-area media outlets were alerted to the event posted on the police department’s events page.

The training, which would have been conducted by the Gryphon Training Group, was described as a 2-day course with an in-depth look at: “Gypsy and Traveler Crime as ‘Non-Traditional Organized Crime,’ that included a focus on ethnic groups including the Roma, Polish, Yugoslavians and the Romanian Nationals.

The training was set to be held May 23 and May 24 at KCPD’s Regional Training Academy in the Northland.

By Thursday afternoon, the department had removed the listing.

A department spokesperson said the training had been canceled and that “the Training Division Commander will ensure proper procedures are in place to avoid future occurrences such as this.”

Many consider the word “gypsy” to be derogatory.

