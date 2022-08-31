KCPD honors Ofc. Tyler Moss, fellow officers who saved his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 last brought you the story of KCPD Ofc. Tyler Moss a few months ago, as he continued his recovery from a traumatic injury sustained in the line of duty.

KCPD Sgt. Jason Childers was one of many who responded to that scene in July 2020.

"Three to four officers carrying a lifeless body of one of our officers as I pulled up, just hastily loaded him into my police car and drove him to Truman Medical Center," Childers said.

At east 31st and Van Brunt Boulevard more than two years ago, Moss nearly died from a gunshot wound to the head.

If not for a team of his colleagues that worked together to save his life, Moss likely would've not survived.

On Tuesday night, Moss and his fellow officers were honored by their department.

Moss was honored with a Distinguished Service Medal and a Purple Heart.

"They didn't think I would be able to stand or walk or anything, it's a true blessing," Moss said.

KCPD honored eight with Life Saving Awards and five with Distinguished Service Medals.

The officers who received the Life Saving Awards were:

Sgt. Jason Childers

Sgt. Justin Palmer

Ofc. Nathan Anderson

Ofc. Brady Bremer

Ofc. Mark Diviak

Ofc. Landon Hartley

Ofc. Levi Plaschka

Retired Ofc Alisha Shockley

The officers to receive the Distinguished Service Medals were:

Sgt. Childers

Sgt. Justin Palmer

Ofc. Diviak, Ofc. Hartley

Ofc. Moss

The department's highest honor, the Medal of Valor, was awarded to Plaschka, the officer standing next to Moss on that day two years ago.

"I love you and you're a brother, just like we are in the police department, so I appreciate him and everyone else here," Moss said of Plaschka.

A certificate of commendation was also awarded to Ofc. Brittani Walker, rounding out the group of men and women who saved their comrade's life, when it hung in the balance.

"Any one of us would do what they did on any given day, I guarantee it," Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesperson for KCPD, said. "And they would do it admirably and they'd do it well."

