KCPD Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin announces creation of Community Engagement Division

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Interim Chief Joseph Mabin announced Monday that he has authorized the creation of a new Community Engagement Division in the department.

Mabin, who authorized the division on Sunday, says the division unifies resources within KCPD that have functioned more individually, to improve communication and to better serve the public.

KCPD's social workers, community interaction officers, crisis intervention team, crime-free multi-housing officers, chaplains and LGBTQ+ liaison officer will fall under the Community Engagement Division.

Major Kari Thompson, the major of the East Patrol Division, was selected by Mabin to lead the division.

"I am proud of this department," Mabin said in the KCPD Chief's Blog. "Still, we can be better. We can serve better. And that is why I have authorized the creation of a new Community Engagement Division effective Dec. 11."

Mabin says the division is a reminder to the public the department is still working to strengthen its "community bonds" and improve relationships.

"In countless ways, the Community Engagement Division will meet people where they are with care and concern," Mabin said. "Moving forward, they'll do all of this united with a deliberate focus and guidance."

Mabin was selected as interim KCPD chief of police following former Police Chief Rick Smith's retirement . He will serve as interim chief until an new police chief is selected. KCPD recently announced the three finalists for the chief vacancy.

On Saturday, the candidates addressed the community at a public town hall.

Former KCPD attorney Ryan McCarty detailed his concerns with the police department and Mabin in an eight-page letter released Saturday.

KSHB 41 has reached out to McCarty for a statement, but have not heard back yet.