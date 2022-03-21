Watch
KCPD issues alert for missing 1-year-old boy

Mother allegedly abducted him Saturday
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police are asking for the public's help in locating 1-year-old William Magice (left), who was allegedly abducted by his mother Erneshia Jones (right) on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Posted at 1:23 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 14:23:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police issued a missing/endangered juvenile alert Monday related to a parental abduction that allegedly took place over the weekend.

KCPD is asking for the public’s help to locate William Magice Jr., a 1-year-old who was last seen around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Linwood Boulevard and Main Street.

William, who is 22 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, was “abducted by his mother, Erneshia Jones,” according to a post from KCPD.

He was last seen in a white Chevrolet SUV wearing brown overalls, a light gray sweater and one Nike shoe.

William also had a scab or abrasion in the middle of this forehead, according to police, who ask anyone with information on William’s or Jones’ whereabouts to call 911 or the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.

