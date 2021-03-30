KCPD looking for missing woman with brain injury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a missing woman who suffers from a brain injury.

Nicole Nelson, 33, was last seen on March 26 at 10:30 a.m. near East 62nd Street and College Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Nicole was last seen wearing a green puffy jacket, pink silk shirt and a black flowery skirt.

According to KCPD, she has a traumatic brain injury and therefore has the functionality of a 13-year-old.

Anyone who sees Nicole should call 911 or call the Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136.