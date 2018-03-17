KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE 9:10 PM 3/16/2018: KCPD says Dorothy M. Hayes has been found and is safe.

PREVIOUS: Kansas City police are asking for the public's help looking for a missing 76-year-old woman with dementia.

Police say Dorothy N. Hayes was last seen walking north around 4:15 p.m. near 69th and Cleveland.

She's described as 5'04", 165 pounds and has brown eyes. Her hair is red and shaved on the side. She was wearing gold prescription glasses (pictured), a purple top and blue Capri pants. A KCPD release says she walks with a slight limp.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.