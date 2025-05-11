KCPD: Man dies after being shot outside apartment building Saturday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is piecing together the timeline of what happened before a man was shot and killed on Saturday night.

KCPD went to the 9300 block of Cleveland on a shooting call just after 8:00 p.m., where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at an apartment building.

Officers performed lifesaving measures while EMS was on the way.

The victim later died at the hospital.

Officers at the scene learned an argument took place in the parking lot that ended in gunfire. Detectives canvassed the apartment complex to talk to witnesses and gathered surveillance footage.

Earlier in the afternoon, KCPD responded to the first homicide of the day at the 8400 block of East 63rd St. A man was laying in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

No suspects are in custody in either homicide case.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS hotline. Tips will be anonymous and a $25,000 reward is available.

KCPD says it is working with Partners for Peace to monitor retaliation risks and provide services.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

