KCPD motorcycle officer injured in wreck receives send-off as recovery continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer struck by a car last month while on his motorcycle received a send-off Monday morning as he continues his recovery and rehabilitation.

The officer was critically injured while on duty on Wednesday, Oct. 16, in a crash near the intersection of Gregory Boulevard and Troost Avenue.

KCPD Chief of Police Stacey Graves credited a bystander who saw the crash for pushing the officer’s emergency assist button, providing paramedics an exact address to respond and treat the officer.

On Monday, Graves was among dozens of KCPD officers and civilian staff gathered at the Charles B. Wheeler Airport where the officer was assisted into a medical aircraft for a flight bound for Denver.

In a social media post, KCPD said the officer “has a long road of recovery” and will rehab at an out-of-state hospital.

