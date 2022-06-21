KCPD needs help locating missing person

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police need your help locating a missing man.

32-year-old Ian Flynn was last seen on June 20th at 7:45 p.m. leaving the 4600 block of NW 68th Terrace.

It was reported that Flynn may have been seen in the area of NW 81st Terrace and N. Byfield on the Line Creek Trail.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, tan khaki shorts, and dark gray shoes.

Flynn has a moon with a star tattoo inside a circle on his right wrist.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, contact KCPD's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220 or call 911.

