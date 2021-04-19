KCPD officer recovers after shock from downed electrical wires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer is recovering after being shocked by downed electrical wires Saturday night.

The officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a restaurant on Southwest Boulevard near 30th Street, when, according to a KCPD news release, a vehicle “doing donuts struck a power pole.” The driver left the scene, according to a witness.

The officer, who has not been identified, went to check on the incident, when a vehicle drove over the downed wires, “causing them to fly up and strike the officer.”

“He was flung back in a shower of sparks,” the release stated.

Police said the officer thought he had been hit by a vehicle and radioed for assistance. Responding officers were then involved in a crash en route to the injured officer.

All injured officers were treated and have been released from the hospital.