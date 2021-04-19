KCPD officer recovers after shock from downed electrical wires

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, police officer is recovering after being shocked by downed electrical wires Saturday night.
The officer was working in an off-duty capacity at a restaurant on Southwest Boulevard near 30th Street, when, according to a KCPD news release, a vehicle “doing donuts struck a power pole.” The driver left the scene, according to a witness.
The officer, who has not been identified, went to check on the incident, when a vehicle drove over the downed wires, “causing them to fly up and strike the officer.”
“He was flung back in a shower of sparks,” the release stated.
Police said the officer thought he had been hit by a vehicle and radioed for assistance. Responding officers were then involved in a crash en route to the injured officer.
All injured officers were treated and have been released from the hospital.
The incident involving the first officer was first reported as an injury resulting from a pole falling on the officer.