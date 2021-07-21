KCPD officers prepared to be dispatched on more medical emergencies with temperatures rising

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers are prepared to be dispatched to more medical emergency calls as temperatures rise over the next week.

KCPD is often called to assist EMS and other emergency personnel to get people with heat-related illnesses the treatment they need, according to department spokesperson.

The department also sent a list of reminders for the public about what to do when temperatures rise:



Be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses and seek medical attention when needed

Stay hydrated and if you are going to be outside, try to limit those activities to mornings and evenings

Be a good neighbor and check on each other, especially the elderly or those who may live alone

Children and pets should not be left in cars; this can become an emergency for them very quickly

Call 911 in an emergency or if you are concerned about a heat-related emergency for someone else

This week, Kansas City may see its first heat wave since 2019. A heat wave means there are three consecutive days of temperatures greater than 95 degrees.

