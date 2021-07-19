Weather Blog: Chance of the First Heat Wave in Two Years

Good Monday bloggers,

We are in for some great summer weather the next few days, but then the temperatures will increase. This may lead to our first heat wave since July 17-20, 2019. Remember, a heat wave is 3 consecutive days with highs of 95 or higher.

Let's go through this forecast.

We start with the upper level flow.

Today the "heat wave creating machine", anticyclone is located over the Rockies. A weak storm system is dropping south through Missouri. This weak system may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to our area this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

UPPER LEVEL FLOW NEXT WEDNESDAY:

Uh oh! The "heat wave creating machine", anticyclone, is located over the middle of the USA. This puts our area in the high heat.

Jeff Penner

TODAY:

We will see highs in the 80s along with a partly cloudy sky. A few showers and thunderstorms will form in southern Missouri. We will be on the northern edge with a 10% chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, early evening.

The high heat will be found in the Dakotas and Montana.

Jeff Penner

TUESDAY:

We will see highs in the 80s along with a partly cloudy sky again. The high heat will still be found in the Dakotas and Montana. Our rain chance drops to near zero.

Jeff Penner

WEDNESDAY:

We will see highs in the 80s to low 90s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The high heat will still be found in the Dakotas, but it will be intensifying.

Jeff Penner

THURSDAY:

We will see highs drift up to 90-95. The high heat will be found in the Dakotas, but it will begin to expand south. The main zone of thunderstorms will be found along and east of the Mississippi river.

Jeff Penner

FRIDAY:

We will see highs 90-95 as the high heat now extends from the Dakotas to Kansas, west of our area.

Jeff Penner

SATURDAY:

We will still see highs 90-95 as the high heat continues from the Dakotas to Kansas, west of our area. Several rounds of thunderstorms will cross the Great Lakes and eastern Midwest.

Jeff Penner

SUNDAY:

We will still see highs 90-95 with the high heat just west. A cold front will try to get here from the north and northeast. There is a slim chance it will be successful.

Jeff Penner

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY NEXT WEEK:

The front will likely stall and head back to the northeast as a warm front. The high heat moves to our doorstep, if not in our house.

Now, if the high heat gets here, it will likely exit after 3-4 days.

Jeff Penner

RAINFALL FORECAST NEXT 7-10 DAYS:

Whether we get fully into the high heat or not, rainfall chances will be low to no. Right now most yards and farms are doing well on moisture. That will change in 5-7 days, so a sprinkler will be necessary if you want keep the yard green.

Jeff Penner

The end of July and early August are on average the hottest times of the year. Average high temperatures are around 90. We will go above average Wednesday and likely stay there for 10 days.

Jeff Penner

We will be updating this all week.

Have a great week and stay healthy.