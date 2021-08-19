Watch
KCPD pays $200,000 to participant injured by tear gas at Plaza protest

Posted at 9:52 AM, Aug 19, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Board of Police Commissioners has paid a man injured in a Black Lives Matter protest last year $200,000 as part of a settlement.

The man sustained a compound fracture in his leg after being hit by a tear gas canister from police on May 30.

The protests were part of a BLM movement last summer in response to the death of George Floyd and racial injustice.

The protests lasted for several days and spanned across the Kansas City area, but several were concentrated in the Country Club Plaza area.

Police deployed tear gas and pepper spray in some instances during the protests, which they said was justified. Others have been critical of their use of force during the demonstrations.

