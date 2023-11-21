Watch Now
KCPD seeks info on missing man who threatened self-harm

Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a 28-year-old Black man named Mohamed Abdi Mohamed. He was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 3400 block of Northwest 71st Terrace.
Posted at 10:39 AM, Nov 21, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are searching for a 28-year-old Black man named Mohamed Abdi Mohamed.

He was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Northwest 71st Terrace.

Mohamed, who battles multiple mental illnesses, drove away in a black 2007 Toyota Camry after threatening to harm himself.

He was last seen wearing a red Under Armour hoodie, khaki pants and glasses.

Anyone who has seen Mohamed or has information about his location is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

