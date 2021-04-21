KCPD seeks possible witness to crash, injured officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person who drove over downed power lines, resulting in an off-duty officer being shocked.

Police said the individual is not under arrest, but they would like to take a statement “regarding what he may have seen prior to hitting the power lines” Saturday night in the 2800 block of Southwest Boulevard, according to a KCPD spokesperson.

The man drove a maroon-colored four-door sedan. He was wearing a black jacket and yellow shirt.

The officer was working off-duty at a restaurant near 30th Street, when, according police, a different vehicle “doing donuts struck a power pole.” The driver – not the one police are looking to obtain a statement from – left the scene, according to a witness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Traffic Investigation Unit at 816-482-8189.