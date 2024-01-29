KCPD tracks reports of celebratory gunfire after Chiefs' AFC Championship victory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sound of celebratory gunfire filled parts of Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday after the Chiefs secured their spot in Super Bowl LVIII in the AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received 72 reports of shots fired between 2 p.m. on Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday.

In that time span, ShotSpotter, a service that helps police detect gunfire, had 26 activations and detected 174 rounds fired.

Police and city officials have previously plead against celebratory gunfire.

On New Year's Eve, two individuals were struck by celebratory gunfire in isolated incidents in KCMO.

