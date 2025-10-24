KSHB 41 reporter Marlon Martinez covers Platte and Clay counties in Missouri. Share your story idea with Marlon .

—

As the KC Streetcar gears up to extend service south of Union Station, Kansas City police say the new red “transit-only” lanes are an adjustment drivers will need to get used to.

KCPD urges drivers to stay alert as KC Streetcar line extends down to UMKC

“So this is a big adjustment for our city,” said Phil DiMartino with the Kansas City Police Department. “You see a lot of major cities across the United States invest in public transit. Kansas City is right on par with those cities now. So this is certainly something new for our community.”

The city began enforcing the new streetcar lanes earlier this year, but police say education — not enforcement — remains the priority.

“I don’t want people to think about enforcement. I want them to think about awareness,” DiMartino said. “One of our main efforts through any of this is to make sure our motorists are safe, and then those who are operating and riding the streetcar are safe as well.”

RideKC has rolled out an awareness campaign, including a fact sheet and a short educational video explaining what the red lanes are for — and what they’re not.

While police have discretion when stopping drivers in those lanes, DiMartino said officers will pay attention to any trends in traffic complaints along Main Street.

Residents and visitors are also getting used to the new setup.

“I think it adds a lot to the city,” said Kansas City resident Ronda Ruckman. “It gives another opportunity for people to get around and enjoy all the fun parts of the city.”

Ruckman said awareness will be key as the extension opens.

A visitor riding the streetcar for the first time said the experience was easy to navigate.

“The directions are really good,” they said. “I was looking inside the train, and the way you have the displays, you know exactly where you are on the line.”

Police remind drivers to pay close attention to street signs and the new red transit markings along the corridor.

“The city’s done a really, really good job of labeling the transit lanes,” said DiMartino . “I would also encourage people to educate themselves.”

Check out this story that goes into depth on what to do and not to do once you enter the 'red Zone'.

—