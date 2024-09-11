KCPS among school districts included in social media threats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is one of many Kansas City-area districts to receive social media threats this week.

A district spokesperson said KCPS received a threat Monday.

Then on Tuesday, two KCPS schools were listed on a "massive thread of dozens of local schools" on a Snapchat screenshot.

The spokesperson said it was unclear whether the screenshot was a threat as it appeared to be a list of schools.

In response, the district sent a letter to all KCPS families and staff to let them know the district was monitoring the situation and doing regular checks on schools.

"We take matters like these extremely seriously and are working with local law enforcement and several other area school districts to identify the perpetrators," KCPS posted on social media. "... As always, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority."

