KCPS scouts aspiring educators, administrators at job fair Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public School is hoping to scout some aspiring educators Saturday as they are hosting a job fair.

From 9-11 a.m. at the Board of Education Building in Kansas City, Missouri, they will be having in-person and virtual interviews. They are also accepting walk-ins.

KCPS is looking to fill a variety of positions including teachers, counselors and administrators. It is not known how many jobs they are looking to fill.

As of Friday night, they had 175 people signed up to interview: 125 for teaching positions and 50 for administrative.

This comes at a time where a new poll from the National Education Association projects that more than half of teachers are looking to quit due to COVID-19 burnout.