KCPS teacher braves cold to shovel driveways for neighbors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most people can be found inside on days below five degrees, but Waldo resident Alex Nichols said Tuesday's frigid cold was nothing.

The Hale Creek Elementary School teacher grew up braving harsher winters in Wisconsin. To him, snow is fun.

"When I think of the things that shut town down growing up, it was like, ok, 10 to 15 inches of snow. So this is, like, very cute," Nichols said.

Kansas City Public Schools has five AMI (Alternative Methods of Instruction) days and two snow days a year. Anything after Tuesday's snow day might require adding days at the end of the school year.

During last week's snow day, Nichols said he was getting restless, so he said he'd shovel his neighbors' driveways for $1 an hour, $15 max.

He enjoyed it so much, he's doing it again this week.

"I’m not a snow professional, but I think I can help out and not feel guilty about skipping my workout," Nichols said.

Like a true teacher, Nichols said by shoveling driveways, he's keeping the spirit of his "superhero" Mister Rodgers alive.

"The world feels a little bit hard, a lot hard, right now, and this just feels like a way to be a good neighbor," Nichols said.

It may not be the most beautiful day in the neighborhood for some, but it is for Nichols.

"Being a helpful community member just ... makes me feel good," he said. "I want to put that good into the world."

