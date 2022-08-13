Watch Now
KCPS to give out thousands of free backpacks, school supplies

More than 3,000 families have already registered for the event
Posted at 9:38 AM, Aug 13, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools and KCPS Education Foundation are giving out thousands of backpacks and supplies on Saturday morning.

Summerfest: Drive-Thru Edition is being held at East High School at a.m. on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, they have more than 3,000 families signed up for this event.

The school said "The Kansas City Public Schools Education Foundation is partnering with public health providers to ensure that our students are ready to engage in learning when classes start on August 22."

Due to COVID-19, they are having families stay in their cars and will bring the backpack and supplies out the curb. This event is free of charge.

The district will also have immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines, lead testing and other servies available on-site as well.

Registration is closed but organizers said to call the district office on Monday if you are in need of supplies and/or a backpack.

