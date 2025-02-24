KC's newest nightclub part of history of creating spaces for LGBTQ+ community

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lance Pierce, co-owner of Q Kansas City, has a long history of standing up to vitriolic political rhetoric and providing space for the often marginalized queer community.

​"The queer community isn't always really welcome in a lot of different spaces," he said.

KC's newest nightclub part of long history of creating spaces for LGBTQ+ community

He's worked to organize Queer Bar Takeover for the last eight years. On the second Saturday of each month, he works with traditionally straight bars to create a temporary space for the queer community.

Now, Q Kansas City will function as a permanent space dedicated to that same community.

“Queer joy is infectious, it’s resilient, it’s exciting," Pierce said. “What we’ve really done is showcase the Kansas City community that queer people are magical, amazing and they belong everywhere.”

The club's opening came amid a new wave of anti-LGBTQ+ political policies, many specifically aimed at the transgender community.

“In 2024, 47 anti-LGBT bills were passed in Missouri, and I think we are no stranger to the government turning their back on us," Pierce said. "When the power structure and the government turns their back on us, we turn to community. And this place represents a place where the community can come together ... The vision for this space is really a space where people can find their tribe, they can find a place to belong and a place to connect. So, it’s more than really a nightlife space, it’s a place for the queer community to find safety and security and their community.”

