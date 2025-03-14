KDHE issues air quality alert as winds blow in dust, debris

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued an air quality alert for eastern Kansas.

The alert is due to the high winds from Friday afternoon sweeping across the state, bringing in dust and debris.

“The Air Quality Index will likely range from Unhealthy to perhaps Hazardous at times,” KDHE wrote in the alert.

LINK | Monitor current air quality levels

Healthy people should limit or avoid strenuous outdoor exercise.

More vulnerable people should remain indoors.

Help keep indoor air clean by closing doors and windows and running air conditioners with air filters.

Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Contact your doctor if you have symptoms such as chest pain, chest tightness, shortness of breath or severe fatigue.

