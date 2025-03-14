Kansas City area included in severe thunderstorm watch until 7 pm. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most of the Kansas City area is included in a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 p.m. Friday.

Storms are anticipated to develop in eastern Kansas by 3 p.m. and quickly move east into Missouri.

The most likely severe threat with Friday’s storms is high wind. The tornado threat generally increases further east into Missouri, especially east of U.S. Highway 65.

